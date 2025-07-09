Holly Rey has partnered with Barbie to debut the first doll with type 1 diabetes (T1D) from Mattel.
The singer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 11, has been in and out of hospital since December after experiencing kidney failure, anaemia and high blood pressure.
Holly has been candid about her journey since undergoing surgery.
On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer was unveiled as one of the local ambassadors, with 10-year-old dancer Sayuri Sewsunker.
“I am excited to be a part of this global campaign that makes not just children but all type 1 diabetics feel seen and included,” Holly said.
“Growing up with type 1 diabetes, I always felt like an outsider. I was looked at like I had something wrong with me and was bullied as a result of it. Diabetes was viewed as something you did to yourself by eating too many sweets and this lack of understanding led to being called names, being left out of activities, birthday parties and sports teams.
Holly said this was a venture she felt was close to her heart because she played with Barbie dolls growing up.
Holly Rey partners with Barbie to raise awareness about diabetes
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“If there was a Barbie with type 1 diabetes then, it would have changed my life. Not only would it have made me feel seen and feel like there was nothing wrong with me but it also would have made children at school realise having diabetes does not mean there is something wrong with you, it makes you special. Because if Barbie has diabetes, it must be OK for me to have diabetes, it might even be cool.
“I believe this Barbie with diabetes is going to create much awareness about diabetes and change the narrative about what diabetes is and who it looks like. Diabetes, type 1 and 2, affects millions of people and this Barbie is going to ignite important conversations that need to be had, not just with children but with adults, society and healthcare system decisionmakers.”
There are estimated to be between 4.3-million and 5.6-million South Africans living with diabetes.
Senior vice-president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel Krista Berger said the addition of the doll would enable more children to see themselves reflected in Barbie and encourages doll play that extends beyond a child’s own lived experience to foster a greater sense of inclusion and empathy.
“Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” Krista said.
“Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world and by reflecting medical conditions such as T1D we ensure more children can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”
