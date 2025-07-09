WATCH | Celebs turn up the glam at Durban July: Marvels of Mzansi

All eyes were on the Marvels of Mzansi as South Africa’s A-list showed up and showed off at this year’s Durban July.
Style stars Mihlali Ndamase, Jessica Nkosi, Mohale Motaung and Zanele Potelwa brought the heat to the country’s biggest horse racing day, turning fashion into a cultural celebration.
However, the real VIP experience was the Weekend of Marvels hosted by Savanna Premium Dry which started with a pre-race day party at a luxurious mansion in Ballito on Friday night before moving to the Neat Speakeasy on Saturday.
Forming part of the ultra-luxe Chaise Lounge marquee, the golden ticket delivered an unforgettable trackside affair for guests, including Comedian of the Year Celeste Ntuli, funnyman Mpho Popps, media personality Moshe Ndiki and the newest stars on the block, the Zama twins, Ayanda and Andile, from The Real Housewives of Durban.
Watch the full roundup for the best looks, the glam and inside access to the party everyone continues to talk about.
