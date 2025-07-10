Fortune said he enrolled at the institution while playing for Orlando Pirates and completed his studies while playing for Cape Town City.
Halala! Soccer star Fortune Makaringe graduates in business course
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City player Fortune Makaringe is beaming with pride after recently graduating.
Fortune studied business management practices at Boston City Campus in Alberton.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the dribbling wizard said the balance between studying and his soccer career was not bad because he was organised,
“I had dedicated time scheduled for most of my daily activities. The mind was more prepared to have less sleep some nights,” he said.
“Adaptations to the new routine and the mentorship at the Alberton campus made it easier. The tutors would set reminders and call to check if I’ve completed my assignments, as well as keeping awareness of my summative assessment schedule. I enjoyed the pressure of multitasking and applying my mind more constructively.”
Image: Supplied
