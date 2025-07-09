Despite the medical advancements that have transformed HIV into a manageable condition, societal stigma and misconceptions persist, often overshadowing the realities of life with HIV.
HIV activist and founder of HIV Plus Us campaign, Ibanomonde Ngema, has courageously shared her HIV status with the public while establishing a campaign as a beacon of hope and support for those affected.
At the age of seven, Ibanomonde Ngema's life took a turn when her mother and grandmother revealed her HIV diagnosis. Though she was too young to grasp the complexities of the illness, their sombre expressions and her instinctive tears hinted at its gravity.
Years later, during life orientation classes in primary school, Ngema began to comprehend the realities of HIV, fortunate to have a supportive family with a medical background to guide her through the journey.
“As a teenager I'm fortunate to have friends who have accepted me for who I am and revoked my history. I generally don't care how people feel or see me because I have fully accepted my status. I understand why you wouldn't be friends with me, I understand why you might not want to touch me, I understand why you are stigmatising me, so when I say, 'I understand', I mean I can no longer be stigmatised,” said Ngema
This is where her HIV Plus Us campaign comes in. It aims to bridge the language gap. In an attempt to resonate with youths, the campaign encourages HIV-positive living and demystifies stigma.
21-year-old creates safe space for people living with HIV
Activist uses social media to break stigma
Image: Supplied
Image: SUPPLIED
The campaign targets young people who use social media, taking into consideration that not everyone has access to it, specially in rural areas.
“At the moment we’re laying the groundwork, getting the name in people’s minds, building a scroll-stopping presence online, and becoming a kind of holy grail for the 4,000 adolescent girls and young women who are newly infected with HIV every week.”
The campaign also aims to educate their parents on how to deal with HIV-positive youths.
“Parents need to be helped to reimagine what HIV is and what it is not. It’s no longer a death sentence. It’s no longer something to hide in silence. If we want young people to live with HIV unapologetically, we need the adults around them to unlearn shame too.”
Ngema spoke about the importance of self-love when it comes to dating for people living with HIV and how people need to earn the right to access their vulnerability.
“I always tell young people, specially girls, to be brave, not desperate. If someone walks away after you disclose, that’s not a reflection of your worth. It’s only information to them. Let’s not confuse rejection with truth.”
