The WHO defines social connection as the ways people relate to and interact with others. Loneliness is the emotional distress caused by the gap between desired and actual social relationships, while social isolation refers to a more objective lack of connections.
“In low- and middle-income countries, the burden of loneliness is particularly stark. WHO data shows about 24% of people in low-income countries report feeling lonely — double the 11% in high-income nations. Among adolescents aged 13 to 29, loneliness rates range between 17% and 21%, with the highest prevalence among teenagers.”
Chido Mpemba, commission co-chair and adviser to the AU chairperson, said: “Even in a digitally connected world, many young people feel alone. As technology reshapes our lives we must ensure it strengthens not weakens human connection. Our report shows social connection must be integrated into all policies, from digital access to health, education and employment.”
WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the issue has serious consequences for public services and the economy.
“In this age, when the possibilities to connect are endless, more and more people are finding themselves isolated and lonely. Left unaddressed, loneliness and social isolation will continue to cost society billions in healthcare, education and employment,” he said.
The report also emphasises that the impacts are extensive, as teenagers who experience loneliness are 22% more likely to earn lower grades and adults who are lonely may struggle to find or keep jobs and often earn less over time.
At a societal level, loneliness erodes trust, undermines community cohesion and weakens disaster response.
‘Defining challenge of our time’: WHO sounds alarm over loneliness crisis
Journalist
Image: 123RF
According to a new global report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), loneliness is costing lives, health and economies.
The report found loneliness is a growing public health threat, affecting one in six people around the world and contributing to more than 100 deaths every hour, totalling more than 871,000 deaths annually.
The report emphasises that strong social connections are not only vital for individual wellbeing but can lead to longer and healthier lives.
It also shows that conversely, loneliness and isolation are linked to a range of health risks including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cognitive decline, mental health disorders and premature death.
Co-chair of the WHO commission on social connection and former US surgeon-general Dr Vivek Murthy said the commission is calling for urgent action, describing loneliness and social isolation as “a defining challenge of our time”.
“In this report we pull back the curtain on loneliness and isolation as a defining challenge of our time. Our commission lays out a road map for how we can build more connected lives and underscores the profound impact this can have on health, educational and economic outcomes,” said Murthy.
The WHO defines social connection as the ways people relate to and interact with others. Loneliness is the emotional distress caused by the gap between desired and actual social relationships, while social isolation refers to a more objective lack of connections.
“In low- and middle-income countries, the burden of loneliness is particularly stark. WHO data shows about 24% of people in low-income countries report feeling lonely — double the 11% in high-income nations. Among adolescents aged 13 to 29, loneliness rates range between 17% and 21%, with the highest prevalence among teenagers.”
Chido Mpemba, commission co-chair and adviser to the AU chairperson, said: “Even in a digitally connected world, many young people feel alone. As technology reshapes our lives we must ensure it strengthens not weakens human connection. Our report shows social connection must be integrated into all policies, from digital access to health, education and employment.”
WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the issue has serious consequences for public services and the economy.
“In this age, when the possibilities to connect are endless, more and more people are finding themselves isolated and lonely. Left unaddressed, loneliness and social isolation will continue to cost society billions in healthcare, education and employment,” he said.
The report also emphasises that the impacts are extensive, as teenagers who experience loneliness are 22% more likely to earn lower grades and adults who are lonely may struggle to find or keep jobs and often earn less over time.
At a societal level, loneliness erodes trust, undermines community cohesion and weakens disaster response.
The report further states that certain groups are more vulnerable, including people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals, refugees, migrants and ethnic minorities, who may face additional barriers to forming meaningful social connections.
The WHO warned that causes of loneliness are multilayered, ranging from poor health and poverty to inadequate infrastructure and the influence of digital technologies. Excessive screen time and negative online interactions can worsen feelings of isolation, particularly among the youth.
“Social connection can protect health across the lifespan. It reduces inflammation, boosts mental health and strengthens communities, making them safer, healthier and more resilient.”
While governments must lead the way with policy changes, the report states individuals can also play a critical role through small acts of connection.
“Most people know what it feels like to be lonely and each person can make a difference through simple, everyday steps such as reaching out to a friend in need, putting away one’s phone to be fully present in conversation, greeting a neighbour, joining a local group or volunteering.”
The commission called on countries to make social connection a public health priority. The costs of inaction are high, but the benefits of building a more connected world are immeasurable.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos