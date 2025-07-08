Reigning Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has officially announced her engagement to her long-time partner Luke ten Oever and social media is swooning.
'I can't wait to become your wife': Miss SA Mia le Roux announces engagement
She joins a long list of Miss SA winners who tied the knot soon after their reigns
Image: Mia Le Roux Instagram
Reigning Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has officially announced her engagement to her long-time partner Luke ten Oever and social media is swooning.
The beauty queen shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting a heartfelt message to her fiancé along with glimpses of her dazzling engagement ring, a striking oval green stone set in a delicate band. She looked radiant in gowns by Anel Bothac and Dollhouse Emporium.
“Hello there, fiancé. I cannot wait to become your wife,” she gushed in the caption.
“We have been engaged for a while now and mutually agreed that we just want to enjoy our little bubble. This is one moment that just belonged to us for a little while — and now we are ready to share our joy with the world.”
Reflecting on their relationship, Mia praised Luke's love and unwavering support through her Miss SA journey and beyond.
“The immense love, patience and sacrifice you have shown me this year has been nothing short of incredible,” she wrote. “From the way you hold space for me with calm and steadiness in life’s tough moments to the way we lose ourselves in laughter over the silliest things. My heart will choose you over and over again — even though you have to inspect your cricket kit for an hour first when I ask for a cup of coffee.
“We said yes to forever,” she added.
Since winning the Miss SA crown in 2023 Mia has been open about her bond with Luke, sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. Their engagement has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations, especially from the Miss South Africa sisterhood:
Some fans jokingly commented on the growing trend of Miss SA winners heading down the aisle soon after their reigns. “Looks like the Miss SA title comes with husbands because wow, the amount of marriages we have seen from our beautiful SA queens. Huge congratulations, Queen Mia,” said Samson Mokoena.
Mia joins a sparkling list of Miss SA alumni who’ve recently found their happily-ever-afters. Zozibini Tunzi, who took home both the Miss SA and Miss Universe crowns in 2019, recently tied the knot with Luthando Bolowana, while Liesl Laurie, Miss SA 2015, is happily married to media personality Musa Mthombeni.
