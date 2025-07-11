Minnie Dlamini has opened up about the emotional toll of enduring derogatory statements from podcaster MacG.
In early May, MacG suggested the media personality's private parts may have an unpleasant smell while discussing her break-up with plastic surgeon Brian Monaisa, questioning her ability to “keep a man”.
While MacG said he wanted to put the issue behind him and extend an olive branch to Minnie, that resulted in her saying she was taking legal action against him.
In a candid interview on The Motherhood Network, Minnie spoke of how the comments affected her.
“It was incredibly disturbing. My dad, brother, mother had to listen to that. My child is going to grow up and go to school and he’s going to read that — or someone is going to go to him and its going to come up. It’s not OK,” she said.
Minnie said she believed the reason MacG had made several attempts to attack her character was due to her having stood up for actress Amanda du-Pont after she was also spoken about in a derogatory manner on his podcast.
'Incredibly disturbing': Minnie Dlamini says MacG has been harassing her for three years
“It started with comments made on his platform where he spoke about Amanda in a vile way. I remember speaking to Amanda and she was in tears and I was like, 'I’m sorry' — and I called him out. Something that’s wrong must be called out and I didn’t say anything to him as a person.
“I just said the statements made were vile and degrading and no woman should be spoken about like that. I then went on to be harassed by this guy for the next three-and-a-half years, up until this comment now — just because I decided to stand up for a woman in the industry being spoken about in this vile way that I was being spoken about.”
Minnie emphasised the need to call out misogyny and hold perpetrators accountable.
“I went from independent successful career, all of this, to narratives being created about me by this person [who said] I've slept my way to the top, everything I have is because I’m a prostitute, I sell my body ... down to you having the audacity to speak about my private parts on a public platform because I defended a fellow woman in this business.
“It's not OK. I’m not click-bait.”
