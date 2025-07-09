Tennis giant and philanthropist Roger Federer now a dollar billionaire

Perhaps his most strategic move was his early investment in On, a Swiss performance sneaker company. When On went public in 2021 Federer’s stake helped catapult him into billionaire status almost overnight.
Beyond the courts and boardrooms, Federer proudly embraces his South African roots. His mother, Lynette Federer, was born in Kempton Park, Gauteng, and was a star athlete in track and field, netball and field hockey.
Federer holds dual Swiss-South African citizenship and has spoken often of his emotional connection to the country.
His philanthropic efforts also reflect that bond. Through the Roger Federer Foundation, he supports early childhood education in six African nations — South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Botswana — reaching more than 2-million children to date.
Tennis icon Roger Federer has joined the billionaires club with his net worth soaring to an estimated $1.3bn (R23.1bn), according to Fortune Magazine.
While his 20 Grand Slam titles have cemented his place as one of the greatest players in tennis history, it’s his off-court business ventures that propelled him into the financial elite.
Surprisingly, Federer’s prize money accounts for just a small portion of his fortune. Over his 24-year career, he earned about $130m (R2.3bn) in tournament winnings — a figure dwarfed by the vast earnings from long-standing endorsement deals and investments.
Partnerships with luxury brands have garnered millions throughout his career, including:
In 2018 Swiss-South African Federer signed a $300m (R5.3bn) 10-year deal with Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo, further boosting his global appeal.
