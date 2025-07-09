‘Bravecations’ and ‘heritage holidays’
Among the notable emerging travel trends the research highlights are “bravecations”, where travellers are more adventurous on holiday, trying activities they wouldn’t normally try at home.
A total of 85% of local travellers said they are braver on holiday, the highest among all markets surveyed. The trend is particularly strong among younger travellers, with 87% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 91% of 25- to 34-year-olds expressing a willingness to try new and exciting things.
Popular activities include:
- climbing high structures (56%);
- participating in high-octane activities such as zip-lining, skydiving and theme park rides (54%); and
- trying unusual foods (45%).
Another rising trend are “heritage holidays”, where travellers explore their family’s heritage, history or ancestry. A total of 75% of South Africans have taken or plan to take a heritage holiday soon. The trend is more prevalent among younger generations, with 77% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 88% of 25- to 34-year-olds having taken a heritage holiday or planning to, compared to 42% of those aged 65 and above.
Key motivations include the desire to understand where their family comes from and what their life was like (64%) and to see where their ancestors lived (53%).
This is how South Africans want to travel in 2025
Among the notable emerging trends are ‘bravecations’, where travellers are more adventurous on holiday
Image: Supplied
According to Marriott Bonvoy’s 2025 Ticket to Travel research, more than 60% of South Africans plan to take more holidays next year compared to 2024, with 18% maintaining their travel frequency.
The study was conducted among 21,374 adults in 10 markets across Europe, Africa and the Middle East and more than 2,000 travellers in SA.
Surveyed South Africans are planning an average of 2.7 domestic holidays, two short-haul holidays (four-hour flight or less), and 1.8 long-haul holidays this year. Among those planning holidays the top travel destinations are SA (27%), US (11%), Mozambique (10%), France (10%) and Mauritius (10%).
‘Bravecations’ and ‘heritage holidays’
Among the notable emerging travel trends the research highlights are “bravecations”, where travellers are more adventurous on holiday, trying activities they wouldn’t normally try at home.
A total of 85% of local travellers said they are braver on holiday, the highest among all markets surveyed. The trend is particularly strong among younger travellers, with 87% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 91% of 25- to 34-year-olds expressing a willingness to try new and exciting things.
Popular activities include:
Another rising trend are “heritage holidays”, where travellers explore their family’s heritage, history or ancestry. A total of 75% of South Africans have taken or plan to take a heritage holiday soon. The trend is more prevalent among younger generations, with 77% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 88% of 25- to 34-year-olds having taken a heritage holiday or planning to, compared to 42% of those aged 65 and above.
Key motivations include the desire to understand where their family comes from and what their life was like (64%) and to see where their ancestors lived (53%).
Image: Unsplash
Importance of sustainability and AI
Sustainability and the use of AI in travel planning are set to become more significant in this year. Eight in 10 travellers consider the environmental effects of their travel plans.
The use of AI in travel planning is also growing rapidly. Nearly half (48%) of SA travellers have used AI to help plan or research a holiday. The trend is led by younger travellers, with 57% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 63% of 25- to 34-year-olds using AI in the past year, indicating its mainstream adoption among younger South Africans.
Travel priorities
When it comes to choosing accommodation this year, the “brilliant basics” remain key priorities with cleanliness (97%), location (96%) and customer service (96%) the most important factors.
South African travellers are family orientated, preferring to holiday with their family or partner’s family and children (46%), above only their partner or spouse (36%) and friends (12%). Only 5% prefer to travel alone.
“Spending time with friends and family” (63%) is the priority for holidays, followed by “treating themselves”. More than half (52%) said it is important they return feeling healthier than when they left.
Area commercial director of Marriott International sub-Saharan Africa Dorcas Dlamini Mbele said: “We’re witnessing a profound shift towards valuing experiences over material possessions among local travellers.
“Trends such as bravecations and heritage holidays are at the forefront, reflecting a desire for meaningful and enriching journeys. The integration of AI in travel planning and a strong focus on sustainability further enhance the forward-thinking approach. It’s an exciting era for the travel industry, and we’re eager to support South Africans as they embark on new adventures and create lasting memories locally and globally.”
Wanted
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos