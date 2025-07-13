Mandla N, who leads the creative force behind Black Brain Pictures, said the pair’s deep understanding of the craft adds something truly special to the production.
Mandla N lauds Dawn Thandeka King and Sello Maake Ncube as they join his new series
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Black Brain Pictures' highly anticipated new drama series Black Gold is set to premiere on August 18 on BET and according to executive producer Mandla N viewers are in for something truly special thanks in no small part to two of Mzansi’s most respected actors.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mandla N opened up about working with industry veterans Dawn Thandeka King and Sello Maake kaNcube, calling the experience “a true honour”.
“These two are without a doubt royalty when it comes to performance in South Africa,” he said. “Their names carry weight not just because of their experience, but because of the consistent excellence, generosity, and passion they bring to every role.”
Image: Black Brain Pictures
Mandla N, who leads the creative force behind Black Brain Pictures, said the pair’s deep understanding of the craft adds something truly special to the production.
“They don’t just act they breathe life into the story and, in doing so, they elevate the entire production. Their presence on set is both grounding and inspiring.”
Black Gold, which explores themes of legacy, ambition and the complexities of South African family dynamics, is poised to make a strong debut on BET. With a powerhouse cast and Mandla N at the helm, the series promises high drama, emotional depth and top-tier performances.
Mandla added that working with Dawn and Sello is “a masterclass in performance, leadership, and humility”.
“I remain inspired every time I share a set with them. What’s even more special is the energy they bring: always warm, always professional and always uplifting.”
