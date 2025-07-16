Lifestyle

Eastern Cape friends smiling after outdoing Nadia Nakai’s crew in TV game show

Four entered for a fun trip away together — not expecting to come home R40,000 richer

By LEBO MJANGAZE - 16 July 2025

A group of Eastern Cape friends walked away with the R40,000 grand prize after defeating hip-hop star Nadia Nakai and her friends in the latest season of the Friends of Amstel: The Challenge game show, which aired on e.tv on Saturday...

