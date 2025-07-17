Lifestyle

AT THE BEACH | Rosy Hodge following the endless summer as a WSL commentator

Premium
By NICK PIKE - 17 July 2025

I still remember the first time I saw Rosy Hodge at Nahoon Beach. A thick head of blond hair and a tiny person underneath it all. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Russia unleashes 'massive attack' on Ukraine amid Trump's ultimatum
LIVE: Aerial view of New Jersey after flood