Known for its world-class production and huge crowds, Tomorrowland has been a bucket list venue for many artists. Shimza's inclusion in this year’s festival was seen as a major milestone in his international career. The fire broke out just days before the event was set to begin, leaving festival organisers scrambling to assess the damage.
Fans, with Shimza, are anxiously waiting for official statements regarding the status of the event. While Shimza has not yet publicly commented, sources close to the DJ suggest he is “devastated” by the news, having worked hard for years to make it to the Tomorrowland stage.
“The fire has raised concerns about the safety of the venue and the possibility of further delays, but Shimza is still hoping for a miracle that a plan can be made because it's just the main stage the fire affected; other stages are not affected,” said the source.
Another source close to the Thembisa-born DJ said: “Fans around the globe have expressed their support for the festival organisers, while many are hoping this incident will not disrupt the opportunity for Shimza and other artists to perform.”
DJ Shimza was not available for comment.
DJ Shimza’s dream of playing at Tomorrowland in jeopardy after fire
Entertainment reporter
Image: Twitter/ DJ Shimza
DJ Shimza, one of South Africa’s most renowned house music artists, is facing a nightmare scenario just days before his expected performance at the prestigious Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.
DJ Shimza, whose real name is Ashley Raphala, is scheduled to perform on July 18. The venue, known for hosting some of the world’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) acts, was struck by a devastating fire two days ago, putting a cloud of uncertainty over the event set to take place this weekend.
The blaze has sparked fears the festival may be delayed, cancelled or face significant disruption, potentially throwing DJ Shimza's dream of performing into jeopardy. Shimza, who has built a reputation as one of Africa’s top DJs, was scheduled to join a star-studded line-up at one of the most sought-after international EDM festivals.
Known for its world-class production and huge crowds, Tomorrowland has been a bucket list venue for many artists. Shimza's inclusion in this year’s festival was seen as a major milestone in his international career. The fire broke out just days before the event was set to begin, leaving festival organisers scrambling to assess the damage.
Fans, with Shimza, are anxiously waiting for official statements regarding the status of the event. While Shimza has not yet publicly commented, sources close to the DJ suggest he is “devastated” by the news, having worked hard for years to make it to the Tomorrowland stage.
“The fire has raised concerns about the safety of the venue and the possibility of further delays, but Shimza is still hoping for a miracle that a plan can be made because it's just the main stage the fire affected; other stages are not affected,” said the source.
Another source close to the Thembisa-born DJ said: “Fans around the globe have expressed their support for the festival organisers, while many are hoping this incident will not disrupt the opportunity for Shimza and other artists to perform.”
DJ Shimza was not available for comment.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos