WATCH | Kelly Khumalo performs with bodyguards at the Dundee July
Kelly Khumalo has gone viral — again.
This time, the singer shot up trends lists after a video of her performing a popular gospel song alongside a bodyguard circulated on social media.
During her performance at the Dundee July event in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday there was a tense moment when a can of alcohol was thrown at her. But she continued with her performance and her bodyguard kicked the can back into the crowd and remained close to her to ensure her safety.
Two other bodyguards were spotted on stage with her during her performance.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
This comes after disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo's recent appearance on Podcast and Chill where he claimed Kelly killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa unintentionally while trying to hand him a gun.
Senzo, who was Kelly's boyfriend, was killed in October 2014 at her family home in Vosloorus. Those in the house at the time of the murder were Kelly, her sister Zandie, her mother Ntombi, her son Christian and three of Senzo's friends.
Responding to Teffo's claim, Kelly shared a video saying Malesela's claims were part of a “humiliation ritual” he started in the courtroom.
“Enough is enough. It stops here and it stops today. I'm not going to be diplomatic about this. I'm not going to release press statements, I'm not going to waste my money hiring lawyers to speak on my behalf,” she said.
“If you strongly believe I am capable of what you are accusing me of, very simple, come and get me. I'm not above the law. I'm at a point where I have had enough of people dragging my name through the mud. It stops now. The stupid humiliation rituals you have been performing using me over the years, enough. If you feel I am the woman you are coming after, come and get me. I fear no man. Until then back off.”
