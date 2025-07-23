The CEO of entertainment channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau, has called for the dismissal of Johannesburg’s MMC for transport Kenny Kunene for being associated with the criminals allegedly responsible for DJ Sumbody's death.
On Monday four men in connection DJ Sumbody's death, including Katiso “KT” Molefe were apprehended, and Kunene was found at KT's home when he was being arrested.
In a statement shared on Wednesday, Tau said he found Kunene's alibi was inconsistent and it was shocking that he as an MCC could possibly be linked to a criminal.
“As part of damage control, Kunene has gone on a media tour to try sanitise his image and lie to South Africans,” he said.
“In one media interview, he mentions that he does not know Molefe and in another he states that he met Molefe at some party. In another interview, he states that he was accompanying an unknown journalist to obtain an 'exclusive interview' with Molefe, whom he says he does not know.
“South Africans deserve honourable leaders, and Kunene cannot be seen as one. The Aubrey Tau Foundation calls on the immediate dismissal of Kunene and an investigation thereof.
“Johannesburg residents deserve members of council who are beyond reproach. The police should immediately ensure that Kenny Kunene's phone and his whereabouts is investigated and, if necessary, arrest him to face the full might of the law.”
Moja Love CEO Aubrey Tau calls for immediate dismissal of Kenny Kunene
Gauteng transport MMC appears to be associating with criminals, says Tau
Journalist
Image: Freddy Mavunda
