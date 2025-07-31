Lifestyle

‘A Place Called Ngoma’ more about healing than entertainment, says The Soil’s Ntsika

Premium
By LEBO MJANGAZE - 31 July 2025

In honour of Women’s Month, music lovers are in for a soulful treat as Ntsika Ngxanga, member of the award-winning a cappella group The Soil, makes his return to live performances...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Special Court Sitting to mark retirement of Acting Deputy Chief Justice ...
Zambia Seeks IMF Programme Extension