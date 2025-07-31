Blind gospel artist needs help to realise dream of opening a music school
Though accepted at Legends Creative Hub to receive formal lessons, he can’t afford them
Blind East London-based gospel musician Lunga Tshatshela is calling on the public to help him raise funds so he can finally pursue formal music training and take a step closer to building a music school for others like him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.