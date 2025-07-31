Lifestyle

HEALTHY HABITS | Syncing your cycle to your exercise routine can be a game-changer

Premium
By KATY ALLDERMAN - 31 July 2025

Have you ever noticed how on some days you feel like a powerhouse in the gym, while on others, even a brisk walk feels like a struggle?..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Special Court Sitting to mark retirement of Acting Deputy Chief Justice ...
Zambia Seeks IMF Programme Extension