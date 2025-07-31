Rapper-turned-podcaster L-Tido is taking his hit show to the next level after signing a deal with DStv. The L-Tido Podcast, which launched nearly three years ago, has grown into one of the country’s most popular digital platforms — and now it's coming to television.
The show will begin airing on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163) from Thursday at 9:30pm, with new episodes scheduled to be broadcast on weekdays.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tido shared the exciting news with his followers: “The #LTidoPodcast just signed a deal with @dstvza. We go live this Thursday, 9:30pm on Mzansi Wethu.”
Since its inception, The L-Tido Podcast has hosted a range of high-profile South African entertainers, including Cassper Nyovest and Scotts Maphuma. From raw conversations about their personal lives to the politics of fame — including why some stars refuse to have pictures taken with fans — the podcast has gained a reputation for delivering honest and engaging content.
Boasting more than 167,000 YouTube subscribers and close to 15-million views, L-Tido’s latest move marks a significant milestone, expanding his audience beyond online platforms.
The announcement also comes amid whispers of competition and controversy in the local podcasting scene. Earlier this year, Podcast and Chill with MacG lost its DStv deal after backlash over comments about Minnie Dlamini. The tension between L-Tido and MacG has sparked speculation among fans, with some accusing Tido of stepping into MacG’s lane.
But for Tido, this seems more like a strategic evolution than rivalry. As he carves out a new chapter in broadcast media, his focus appears to be on growth, storytelling and bringing local voices to the mainstream.
L-Tido inks major deal with DStv with podcast set to air on Mzansi Wethu
Entertainment reporter
Image: X
