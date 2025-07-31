Lifestyle

WEEKLY WINTER WARMER

Creamy mushroom and tortellini soup

By Staff Writer - 01 August 2025
Optional tortellini can be swapped for orzo pasta.
Image: Supplied

Here is a heart-warming, healthy dish where adding tortellini makes the soup a meal on its own.

Nutritional tip: use a low-sodium stock or cook your own from chicken bones. For a more substantial meal, add some protein. for example chicken breasts, beef ragu, chickpeas and/or lentils.

Did you know that cooked tomato is a good source of lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant? It's known for its potential to protect against cancer (specifically prostate cancer), improve heart health, and enhance skin and eye health.

INGREDIENTS

  • Olive oil & salted butter
  • 1 medium onion — chopped
  • 4 cloves of garlic — minced
  • 3 stalks of celery + leaves — chopped
  • 1 can whole peeled tomatoes
  • 500g punnet fresh cherry tomatoes — cut in half
  • 1.5 cups chicken broth or vegetable stock
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon of dried thyme
  • ¾ cup double-cream yoghurt
  • 250g spinach & ricotta tortellini
  • Fresh basil
  • ¼ cup fresh cream for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS 

  • In a large pot, over medium heat, add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and a knob of salted butter. Add the onion, celery (with leaves), and garlic. Sauté for about five minutes until soft.
  • Add the can of whole peeled tomatoes, halved cherry tomatoes and brown sugar. Give it a good stir.
  • Add the chicken broth and bring to a gentle boil. Add fresh thyme, and let it simmer partially covered for about 20 minutes.
  • In a blender (or you can use a stick blender), blend the soup until smooth.
  • Return the blended soup to the pot, stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Add the tortellini and cook until they float to the top.
  • Fill up your soup bowls and garnish with fresh basil, a drizzle of cream and freshly ground black pepper.

Recipe supplied by Rediscover Dairy.

