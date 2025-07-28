Lifestyle

Here’s how you can tally up the sugar in your favourite food and drinks

Experts suggest that six teaspoons of sugar a day is all you need, but how do you count them? We've got the answers

By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED) - 01 August 2025
Junk food and especially refreshing drinks usually contain added sugar.
Image: 123RF/vichzh

Whether you are pursuing better dietary choices for weight loss or struggling with serious conditions like diabetes, sugar intake can become a dominant concern regarding what you have in your fridge and pantry.

A recent study by Wits University found that South Africans consume more than the required amount of sugar, which is estimated at 12 to 24 teaspoons daily, though the World Health Organization suggests a daily limit of six teaspoons.

Laager Rooibos partner dietitian Mbali Mapholi says hidden sugars are often “sneaky” and can add up quickly throughout the day. She adds that certain snacks and drinks “aren't noticeably sweet” but still contain worrying amounts of sugar, which can significantly impact one's health over time.

According to Mapholi, natural sugars come in the form of lactose, fructose and sucrose, which originate in fruit, vegetables, dairy and grain foods.

In contrast, hidden sugars are added to foods or drinks during processing. These sugars come in many different forms from cane sugar, agave nectar, honey, maple syrup, high fructose corn syrup, molasses, honey and fruit juice concentrates.

To determine the right mount of sugar to consume, Mapholi advises that children only need 3-6 teaspoons (12-25g), while adult levels can be led by gender: six teaspoons (25g) for women and nine teaspoons (38g) for men.

To avoid hidden sugar as much as possible, she says it’s important to:

  • Read labels: Check food labels for “total sugars” and “added sugars”. Total sugars are both natural and added sugars; the latter are added during processing. 
  • Check percentage of the daily value (%DV): The daily value is the daily recommended intake of added sugars. When analysing different foods and beverages, aim for 5% DV of added sugars or less when reading labels. 
  • Convert grams to teaspoons: One teaspoon of sugar is roughly 4-5g. For example, if a drink or snack contains 12g of sugar, that's equivalent to three teaspoons. This often makes it easier to visualise how much sugar you’re really consuming.

 

Not sure how much sugar each product has? Here is Mapholi's guide to foods and snacks with high sugar content.

  •  Soft drinks: 39g per 330ml can — In most popular soft drinks, all the sugar is added and does not naturally occur in the product. Sugary drinks can contribute significantly to a person’s daily sugar intake. Just one can is already higher than the recommended daily limit. 
  • 100% fruit juices: 24g per 250ml glass — Remember that even 100% natural fruit juice contains fructose. While this is a naturally occurring sugar, it still forms part of a person’s daily sugar intake.
  • Sports drinks: 20g per 330ml bottle — Marketed as a beneficial drink for active individuals, it’s important to note that there’s a significant amount of sugar in sports drinks to enhance the flavour. 
  • Flavoured Yoghurts: 17g per 150g — While yoghurt has beneficial calcium and probiotics, it’s worth noting the type of yoghurt as many yoghurts, particularly the flavoured ones, have added sugar for taste.
  • Granola bars: 12g per bar (40g) — These are often marketed as a healthy snack, but many granola and cereal bars contain added sugar for flavour.
  • Smoothies: 35g per 450ml bottle — Store-bought smoothies are another snack marketed as healthy, but they can also contain high amounts of both naturally occurring and added sugar.
  • Fruit roll-ups: 13g per piece (20g) — There’s a misconception that anything with fruit is 100% healthy, but these fruit snacks contain a lot of added sugar to preserve the flavour.
  • Tomato Sauce: 4g per 1 tablespoon (17g) — Condiments and even certain savoury foods such as ready-to-eat meals often contain added sugars, so it’s best to check.

 

