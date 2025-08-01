The final resting place of the late amapiano star Mongezi Thomas Stuurman, known professionally as Mpura, has been given a tribute from renowned portrait artist Oscar Dlamini.
Oscar, from Manyano Memorials, revealed he was approached by Mpura's family to redesign the tombstone to better reflect the artist's legacy and personality.
“The family wanted something more dignified, something that truly represented who Mpura was, not only as a musician, but as a person,” said Oscar.
“It was an honour to be part of this.”
Mpura rose to fame as a rapper, fashion designer and record producer and became a household name with the hit Umsebenzi Wethu performed in isiZulu. His vibrant style, musically and visually, made him a standout figure in South Africa’s amapiano movement.
Late amapiano star Mpura’s tombstone gets a new look from portrait artist Oscar Dlamini
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Mpura died in a car accident in August 2021. He was laid to rest at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg, where fans and loved ones continue to pay tribute to his impact on the music scene.
