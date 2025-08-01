‘Relentlessly debilitating’: Justin Timberlake reveals he’s battling Lyme disease

Pop icon and actor Justin Timberlake has revealed he is living with Lyme disease, describing the experience as “relentlessly debilitating mentally and physically”.
The 44-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram post reflecting on the end of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour which wrapped up this month.
“Among other things, I’ve been battling health issues and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don’t say so you feel bad for me but to shed light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” said Timberlake.
Known for being private, Timberlake said he felt compelled to share his diagnosis to raise awareness and reduce stigma.
“If you’ve experienced the disease or know someone who has you’re aware living with this can be relentlessly debilitating mentally and physically,” he said.
“When I got the diagnosis I was shocked. But at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.” he said.
Timberlake, who has been on tour since April 2024 performing across the globe, said he has been quietly battling the tick-borne illness.
“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m glad I kept going,” he said.
As his tour came to an emotional close, Timberlake described the experience as “the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding and at times, grueling” chapter in his career.
“I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, the TN Kids, and all your support,” he said.
Timberlake admitted he was reluctant to speak out about his diagnosis due to how he was raised.
“I was always taught to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so they aren’t misinterpreted,” he said.
“Sharing this with the hope we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing the disease,” he said.
Timberlake joins a growing list of celebrities who have publicly battled Lyme disease including Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber and Alec Baldwin.
Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, a bacterium transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, fatigue, joint pain and a “bull’s-eye” rash that appears in most cases.
While early treatment with antibiotics typically results in full recovery, the illness can become chronic or severe if left untreated, leading to ongoing fatigue, nerve pain and cognitive issues.
Timberlake said he hopes his story inspires greater understanding and compassion.
“Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but I have so many special moments with all of you I will never forget.”
‘Relentlessly debilitating’: Justin Timberlake reveals he’s battling Lyme disease
Image: Justin Timberlake/Instagram
