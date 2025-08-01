Four young dancers have been selected to represent the Eastern Cape in the Federation of Dance Sport interprovincial championships in Bloemfontein.
The four young school pupils, Sinako Soli, Saliva Plaatyi, Iminathi Mdodana and Inenceba Qwnga, from the Home of Legends Dance School in Gonubie’s Mzamomhle township, will carry the province’s hopes in the ballet section of the competition, which is set to take place next Friday and Saturday.
However, despite the exciting news of making it to the nationals, the team needs urgent support to make their trip a success.
They are calling for donations of proper dance attire, such as leotards and ballet pumps.
The team’s coach, Ayakha Mgqibi, said the Eastern Cape Sports Council and the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture had supported the team with logistics such as transport and accommodation.
“However, they do not supply dance clothing, which is one of the essentials needed for the competition.”
She said the young dancers had been practising without proper dance attire and a suitable space since the dance school was founded in June 2024.
“These children are passionate and committed, but they are dancing under tough conditions, hence we are appealing to local businesses or sponsors who can help with donations,” Mgqibi said.
She said the dance school had to pay to practise at available facilities.
She called on Buffalo City metro authorities to allow them access to community halls in their area.
The team is scheduled to leave for the Free State on Wednesday and return home on Sunday.
Young dancers representing province at national event in need of dance attire
Image: SUPPLIED
Four young dancers have been selected to represent the Eastern Cape in the Federation of Dance Sport interprovincial championships in Bloemfontein.
The four young school pupils, Sinako Soli, Saliva Plaatyi, Iminathi Mdodana and Inenceba Qwnga, from the Home of Legends Dance School in Gonubie’s Mzamomhle township, will carry the province’s hopes in the ballet section of the competition, which is set to take place next Friday and Saturday.
However, despite the exciting news of making it to the nationals, the team needs urgent support to make their trip a success.
They are calling for donations of proper dance attire, such as leotards and ballet pumps.
The team’s coach, Ayakha Mgqibi, said the Eastern Cape Sports Council and the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture had supported the team with logistics such as transport and accommodation.
“However, they do not supply dance clothing, which is one of the essentials needed for the competition.”
She said the young dancers had been practising without proper dance attire and a suitable space since the dance school was founded in June 2024.
“These children are passionate and committed, but they are dancing under tough conditions, hence we are appealing to local businesses or sponsors who can help with donations,” Mgqibi said.
She said the dance school had to pay to practise at available facilities.
She called on Buffalo City metro authorities to allow them access to community halls in their area.
The team is scheduled to leave for the Free State on Wednesday and return home on Sunday.
Image: SUPPLIED
Despite the challenges it faced, the aim was to grow the dance school and collaborate with other institutions, so that they could get the assistance they needed, Mgqibi said.
The four young dancers earned their selection after competing in a number of provincial competitions that took place in the Chris Hani district, BCM and the OR Tambo district recently.
All provinces are expected to take part in the Free State competition.
While the four young dancers could not be reached for comment on Friday, as they were still at school, Plaatyi’s sister, Sibongile, expressed heartfelt gratitude that her brother had been afforded this opportunity.
“I am really proud of Saliva and I’m grateful to sis Ayakha for coaching these young ones.
“We took Saliva to the dance club with the intention of keeping him away from the streets and drugs, not knowing that he’d find his talent,” she said.
Anyone willing to help the group realise their dream, can contact the Federation of Dance Sport Eastern Cape at 083-776-3939.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos