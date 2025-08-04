Amapiano stars Jazzworx and GL CeeJay, who were allegedly kidnapped during a home invasion, have been rescued and are safe.
A statement shared on Monday revealed their home was robbed on Sunday and they were kidnapped during the ordeal.
The artists expressed their gratitude to their supporters for their prayers and to police for their speedy rescue.
“We are grateful to inform you that we were safely found and rescued early yesterday. We are receiving medical attention and support as we begin the process of healing physically, emotionally and psychologically,” read the statement.
“This experience has been profoundly shocking, but it has also reinforced our faith in the kindness and resilience of our community. We ask for privacy and understanding as we focus on recovery and rebuilding our strength.
“To those involved in our rescue and to law enforcement authorities, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your swift action and diligent efforts. We are committed to co-operating fully with the investigation. We've managed to get a picture of one of the perpetrators. We will circulate it.”
Jazzworx and GL CeeJay found after being 'kidnapped in home invasion'
Journalist
Image: Instagram
