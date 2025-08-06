WATCH | DJ Tira slammed for ‘disrespecting’ Mampintsha’s family with controversial post

Afrotainment boss Mthokozisi Khathi, popularly known as DJ Tira, has again found himself in hot water, this time for a controversial social media post that has left Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s family fuming.
In a recent video shared on DJ Tira’s World, his exclusive content platform, the producer made remarks many considered insensitive and disrespectful.
Referring to when he allegedly saw Mampintsha’s father selling one of the late star’s albums on the street, DJ Tira said: “Yaz sibone ubaba ka Mampintsha adayisa ama CD wenye i-album ka Mampintsha emgaqweni and we thought eish sishaywe uTouch emaphakhatheni wethu.” (“We saw Mampintsha's father selling CDs of one of Mampintsha's albums on the street and we thought, ‘Oh, we were touched to go into our pockets and help’.”)
The clip did not go down well with those close to the late Big Nuz member, who passed away in December 2022. A source close to the family told TshisaLIVE DJ Tira’s actions were seen as a blatant sign of disrespect.
“A lot of us had to attack him (DJ Tira) because what he did was inhuman. Mampintsha made him millions. Is this the thanks his family gets? This guy needs to refrain from using Mampintsha's name, period,” said the source.
They accused DJ Tira of “chasing clout” at the expense of Mampintsha’s memory, saying he had effectively shown “a middle finger to Mampintsha’s grave”.
Babes has not yet commented publicly on the matter, but those close to her said she is deeply hurt by the continued use of her late husband’s name for what appears to be personal gain.
This isn't the first time DJ Tira has been called out by the Simelane and Maphumulo families. Tensions have flared over allegations of exploitation and lack of support after Mampintsha’s death.
Two months ago, Babes took to her timeline to ask DJ Tira to step up as a friend and not let people do things in honour of Mampintsha without her being involved.
DJ Tira has not yet responded to the backlash. He was unavailable for comment as he is out of the country.
