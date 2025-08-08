Cook with greater purpose
As the cold season bites, winter invites us to slow down, savour nourishing meals, and cook with greater purpose – think hearty stews, aromatic curries, and soul-warming soups that bring comfort with every spoonful. But long hours at the stove are not always practical, especially with rising electricity costs and the threat of power outages. Wonderbag - a non-electric, heat-retention cooker that makes it easy to prepare nutritious meals without electricity or fire – saving time, energy, and money in the process. ..
