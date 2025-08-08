From SA’s young winemakers to bottle poppers, local vino is a global phenomenon

What is your favourite pairing people can enjoy when dining at the restaurant?

Definitely our extensive range of Cap Classique, especially our Blanc de Blancs Vintage Chardonnay, paired with our famous crispy chicken wings.

South Africans are showing interest in red wines. Do you have a favourite made this year that should be on everyone’s lips?

Absolutely. Red wines, especially red blends, from grapes originally made famous in Bordeaux, such as Vilafonte Series C, or Series M from Stellenbosch.

Champagne has also become a favourite dominating global interests. What do you believe has led to this, or is it just hype?

Champagne is the de facto celebratory drink of choice anywhere, though I must add our Cap Classique offers more bang for your buck. South Africans love their bubbles and we should be buying, sharing and drinking more Cap Classique than champagne from an ecological and sustainability point of view.