Lifestyle

IN THE GARDEN | Say it with flowers on Women’s Day

Preferences range from roses to a mixed bouquet or proteas

Premium
By JULIA SMITH - 08 August 2025

Women’s Day celebrations prompt the giving and receiving of flowers...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Erin Patterson denied other poisoning charges over husband's sickness | ABC NEWS
Jordy Smith vs Teiva Tairoa | Lexus Tahiti Pro 2025 - Elimination Round