She described the project as her most personal body of work to date.
“Just as I was getting ready to share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected ‘escape room’, one I didn’t ask for but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest and faith.
“This moment hurts. I wanted to give you everything, the full vision, but please know I put my whole heart into this music, this film, this rollout.”
Taylor promised her comeback will be stronger.
“When I return, it’ll be with more fire, more purpose and the best version of me.
“Thank you for rocking with me through all of this for the grace, the love and the space to heal. I can’t wait to be on the other side of this stronger, softer and singing again.”
Teyana Taylor to release new album despite emergency vocal cord surgery
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Singer and actress Teyana Taylor has revealed she will undergo emergency surgery to remove a noncancerous growth on her vocal cords.
The Gonna Love Me hitmaker says this has forced her to take an unexpected break from public appearances and performances. In a heartfelt message shared via her Instagram Stories, Taylor opened up about her recent health struggles, saying the condition has been affecting her for some time.
“I’ve been quietly dealing with vocal challenges for a while now and after a lot of back and forth with my doctors I’ve been told I need vocal surgery immediately. They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that's been messing with my voice and causing discomfort,” she said.
“Thankfully we caught it and it's treatable but it means I need to pause and give myself time to heal.”
Taylor said the timing of the surgery means she will be unable to appear on the Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s podcast IMO which she was scheduled to tape at Martha’s Vineyard this weekend.
“Because of this I have to step back from some upcoming appearances including Mrs Obama’s podcast taping and that breaks my heart. I don’t take lightly what it means to show up for y’all.”
Despite the setback, Taylor confirmed the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album will go ahead as planned.
“I’ve poured so much of myself into this next chapter, especially Escape Room, which is still dropping on August 22. So no worries there.”
