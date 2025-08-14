WATCH | 'I don't need to be rich, I just need to live a decent life': destitute actor Glen Gabela cries out for help

Veteran actor Glen Gabela is destitute and struggling to make ends meet.
Glen, who is popularly known for his portrayal of young Shaka Zulu in the acclaimed 1986 miniseries Shaka Zulu, his role in Yizo Yizo and Uzalo, among others, shot up trends lists on Thursday after a video of him in tears at his home was shared.
The viral video showed a dusty bedroom with his accolades, a mouldy fridge filled with bottles of water and his almost empty cupboard.
Glen pleaded with his followers to pledge towards his wellbeing.
“I want a decent life. I want to live decently like every normal person, which is why I make these attempts to engage with people. I've grown the film industry so the young and upcoming performers don't end up like us. I want their lives to be better, I don't want them to live the life we live..
“You listen to the stories of top actors when they pass [away], you listen to the stories told and how they struggled. Almost all of us, when we reach this age, we reach a stage where we ... it's a pity I am not able to ask for help. It's hard for me to ask for help. That's all I need, just to live decently, I don't need to be rich, I just need to live a decent life.”
Watch the video below:
Watch the video below:
