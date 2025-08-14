Legendary South African DJ and producer Oskido, a pioneer of kwaito and house, is back with a fresh, bold initiative: the Afro House Heritage project.
As co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee Records and creator of the iconic Church Grooves series, Oskido has shaped the sound of a generation and helped propel African music onto the global stage.
Afro House Heritage sees Oskido revisiting his classic catalogue through cutting-edge Afro-house remixes in a fusion of heritage and innovation.
“This project is about reimagining my classics for today’s global Afro-house stage, keeping the roots but speaking the language of now,” he said.
Launching this month, the TSA Mandebele Remix Package will drop in three waves between August and October, featuring fresh reworks from Oskido alongside Dr Feel, Manoo, Atmos Blaq and Mpho.Wav. Each release brings a unique flavour: South African groove, deep global vibes and futuristic African sounds.
The project intends to drive a bridge between generations and continents, aimed at keeping African sounds alive and thriving in the global club scene.
“Your catalogue is a library, not a closed book,” said Oskido, urging young artists to embrace reinvention.
With plans for more remixes, exclusive DJ mixes, and performances on platforms like Beatport and Traxsource, Oskido is continuing to shape Afro-house for today and tomorrow.
Inside DJ Oskido’s new Afro House Heritage project
Entertainment reporter
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
