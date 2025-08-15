Renowned actor, singer and cultural activist Mbuso Khoza has come out guns blazing, accusing veteran producer Duma Ndlovu of failing to pay him for music he composed for the hit faith-based telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse, with claims dating back to 2021.
'Pay my money’: Mbuso Khoza calls out Duma Ndlovu over 'unpaid royalties'
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Renowned actor, singer and cultural activist Mbuso Khoza has come out guns blazing, accusing veteran producer Duma Ndlovu of failing to pay him for music he composed for the hit faith-based telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse, with claims dating back to 2021.
Taking to his Facebook page, Mbuso pleaded with the producer to settle the outstanding fees.
“Duma Ndlovu please take my call regarding the money you owe me on Umkhokha from 2021 until the last season. Please take my call. I composed many songs on the show. Please, awube wumuntu. Boya benyathi.”
Mbuso, who has lent his voice and musical skills to the show’s spiritual and emotionally charged soundtrack, claims he was never compensated for his creative work despite multiple attempts to resolve the matter privately.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mbuso said this was no longer just about him.
“It is my account. Here I'm fighting for my rights and someone has messed up, this is the truth. I don't care and I'm fighting for the future of my children here. No-one will tell me otherwise. As long as I see my money in my account, that's all.”
This isn’t the first time Duma has faced criticism for alleged nonpayment. Over the years, rumblings from actors and crew members have surfaced about productions linked to him, including the long-running soapie Muvhango, which recently came to an end amid mounting reports of staff not being paid.
While fans of Umkhokha: The Curse continue to praise its compelling storytelling and authentic music, the alleged behind-the-scenes injustices are casting a shadow over its success.
At the time of publishing, Duma had not responded to requests for comment.
Image: Facebook
