During Women’s Month one of South Africa’s most powerful celebrations of music and womanhood makes its return, and it’s bigger than ever.
Malibongwe Arts Festival: Tribute To Women 2025 is set to take over Mark’s Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, on August 24 with a full-day musical experience that honours the strength, diversity and artistry of women. Running from 9am to 6pm, the event promises a soulful celebration for music lovers of all ages.
Curated as a tribute to women’s voices past, present and future, this year’s line-up brings together some of the most iconic and influential artists in Mzansi and beyond.
Leading the bill is Thandiswa Mazwai, whose blend of African soul and political activism has long made her one of the continent’s most powerful voices. She’ll be joined by platinum-selling star Ami Faku, the ever-electric Makhadzi and award-winning a cappella group The Soil. Also gracing the stage are Lloyiso, whose global rise has captivated fans with soaring ballads, and hitmakers Mi Casa, known for their smooth fusion of house, jazz, and soul.
Adding international flair to the celebration is UK soul sensation Keshia White, known for timeless classics including "Weakness In Me", making the 2025 edition a global homage to women in music.
Dr Criselda Kananda has been appointed as the official ambassador and chairperson of the newly launched Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation. Her involvement marks a turning point, with the festival stepping into a new era of social impact, creating platforms for women in arts and culture and driving conversations around gender, equity and empowerment.
“The Malibongwe Arts Festival isn’t only about entertainment, it’s a space where women's stories are honoured, their contributions amplified and their power celebrated,” said Kananda.
Thandiswa, Makhadzi, Ami Faku and more set to light up Tribute To Women 2025
Entertainment reporter
Image: Makhadzisa/ Instagram
During Women’s Month one of South Africa’s most powerful celebrations of music and womanhood makes its return, and it’s bigger than ever.
Malibongwe Arts Festival: Tribute To Women 2025 is set to take over Mark’s Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, on August 24 with a full-day musical experience that honours the strength, diversity and artistry of women. Running from 9am to 6pm, the event promises a soulful celebration for music lovers of all ages.
Curated as a tribute to women’s voices past, present and future, this year’s line-up brings together some of the most iconic and influential artists in Mzansi and beyond.
Leading the bill is Thandiswa Mazwai, whose blend of African soul and political activism has long made her one of the continent’s most powerful voices. She’ll be joined by platinum-selling star Ami Faku, the ever-electric Makhadzi and award-winning a cappella group The Soil. Also gracing the stage are Lloyiso, whose global rise has captivated fans with soaring ballads, and hitmakers Mi Casa, known for their smooth fusion of house, jazz, and soul.
Adding international flair to the celebration is UK soul sensation Keshia White, known for timeless classics including "Weakness In Me", making the 2025 edition a global homage to women in music.
Dr Criselda Kananda has been appointed as the official ambassador and chairperson of the newly launched Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation. Her involvement marks a turning point, with the festival stepping into a new era of social impact, creating platforms for women in arts and culture and driving conversations around gender, equity and empowerment.
“The Malibongwe Arts Festival isn’t only about entertainment, it’s a space where women's stories are honoured, their contributions amplified and their power celebrated,” said Kananda.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos