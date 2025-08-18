Lifestyle

SABC1 to air star-studded weekend honouring arts and sports heroes

20 August 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Tracey Lange will host the National Arts and Culture Awards
SABC1, in collaboration with SABC Sport and the department of sport, arts and culture, is set to deliver an unmissable weekend celebrating South Africa’s top talent in arts and sports.

Kicking off on Saturday at 8pm, the National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA) will honour excellence in literature, visual arts, design, performance and heritage. Katlego Maboe and Tracey Lange will host the ceremony, with Zola Nombona and Palesa Mosiea on the Red Carpet, showcasing the best in cultural fashion and flair.

On Sunday at 8pm, the spotlight shifts to the South African Sports Awards, themed “Unsung Greatness: A Nation That Works for All”. This event will recognise not just athletes, but the everyday heroes who support them — from community coaches to parents and volunteers. Zanele Potelwa and Jerome “Slim” du Plooy will host, with Ryle de Morny and Nqobile Kwezi covering the Red Carpet.

