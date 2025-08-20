Veteran actor Glen Gabela has expressed gratitude to his fans and colleagues who have shown him support after he fell on hard times.
Glen, known for his portrayal of young Shaka Zulu in the acclaimed 1986 miniseries Shaka Zulu and his roles in Yizo Yizo and Uzalo among others, shot up trends lists last Thursday after a video of him in tears at his home was shared.
The viral video showed a dusty bedroom with his accolades, a mouldy fridge filled with bottles of water and his almost empty cupboard.
A recent video of the actor shared an update saying he had bought a new bed with the donations he received.
“Thank you so much for all you have done for me. You know what was the state of my situation. Thank you for your support and small contributions which have become big. Here's the bed that came from the contributions you made. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | ‘Thank you so much’ — Glen Gabela grateful for donations during tough times
When his destitute situation was unveiled, Glen pleaded with his followers to pledge towards his wellbeing.
“I want a decent life. I want to live decently like every normal person, which is why I make attempts to engage with people. I've grown the film industry so young and upcoming performers don't end up like us. I want their lives to be better. I don't want them to live the life we live.
“You listen to the stories of top actors when they pass [away], you listen to the stories told and how they struggled. Almost all of us, when we reach this age, we reach a stage where we ... It's a pity I am not able to ask for help. It's hard for me to ask for help. That's all I need, to live decently, I don't need to be rich, I need to live a decent life.”
