Brunch just got better: BNG launches its own mimosas this October
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
As the South African sun warms up, media personality, broadcaster and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba has revealed exciting news for bubbly lovers.
Matheba said her luxury beverage brand, House of BNG, will soon launch its own mimosas, giving brunch lovers a delicious new reason to sip, savour and smile.
“In October the House of BNG is excited to launch BNG mimosas. We are going live retailing from October.”
The announcement comes after BNG’s trailblazing success in 2020 when it became one of the first African brands to produce sparkling wine in a can.
Since it’s inception in 2019, the House of BNG has offered luxury Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) wines, from the elegant Brut and flirty Brut Rosé to the Prestige Reserve MCC which debuted at Africa’s biggest and richest horse race, the SunMet.
Matheba made the mimosa reveal during the BNG Women’s Month MCC and sushi pairing and cocktail tasting event which was a celebration of style, flavour and effervescence.
Guests also got a taste of the brand’s latest romance of dining at La Parada in Waterfall Corner as the brand recently announced that from July 26 BNG beverages will be available in a restaurant setting for the first time.
Matheba told TshisaLIVE the collaboration feels like the perfect fit.
“BNG has never been sold in a restaurant. It's all retail and online and it's the first time we've been sold in a restaurant, so we're excited about that and also La Parada feels like a natural choice. The drinking trends have changed, how people enjoy their beverages have changed, and La Parada is an establishment young South Africans love if going for food or a quick drink. It encapsulates the sort of customers we love.”
Known affectionately as the “Champagne Queen”, the BNG website said Matheba selects only the finest Cape grapes working with Cape wine master Jeff Grier to craft MCCs with the perfect balance of sweetness, bubbles and sophistication.
Guests at the launch enjoyed a sushi and cocktail pairing experience, with Matheba teasing that visitors to La Parada can now sip the BNG African Sunset cocktail with their meals.
“The BNG customer loves La Parada, loves a quick cocktail, loves a quick meeting, as you know — two or 30 minutes, whatever it is — but La Parada encompasses everything the BNG customer loves and starting in Waterfall Corner we’re building and hopefully there'll be more.”
Regional manager at La Parada Thabo Ncgobo expressed excitement about the partnership.
“These are exciting times. La Parada is Spanish for 'Stop', so what I am asking today is stop, pause and don’t worry about the worries, let’s just enjoy BNG,” said Ncgobo.
Matheba also expressed gratitude for the organic support her brand has received.
“The support for BNG has been wonderful. Prince Kaybee had BNG in his music video and Cyan Boujee drinks BNG without being asked. There are people in the country who are supporting me without me asking.”
With mimosas set to hit retail shelves in October and new restaurant partnerships under way, Matheba said BNG is raising the bar for luxury South African beverages, ensuring that brunch just got a little more sparkling.
“Otlamonate,” she said with a giggle.
