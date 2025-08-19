Glucose monitors sold as wellness gadgets put diabetics at risk: experts

For some families, the consequences have been severe.
Chantal dos Santos’ young son landed in ICU with diabetic ketoacidosis in January last year after their CGM consistently gave false readings. “When we raised our concerns with the distributors, we were made to feel as if the fault lay with us, not the device. That’s terrifying,” said Dos Santos.
Doctors say they rely on CGMs to make real-time decisions about insulin doses, but accuracy is non-negotiable.
“If a CGM isn’t reliable, it puts lives at risk,” said Dr Michelle Carrihill, a paediatric endocrinologist at Red Cross Children’s Hospital.
In response, Sada, Find, the Institute for Diabetes Technology and the Society for Endocrinology, Metabolism and Diabetes of South Africa are developing a new CGM accuracy checklist to help people with diabetes, healthcare providers and medical funders assess whether a CGM suitable for use, especially among those with insulin-dependent diabetes.
“While the checklist does not replace regulatory standards, it helps to fill the gap, providing interim guidance grounded in the best available evidence and developed with technical experts and the diabetes community,” said the experts.
Advocates stress that while more affordable CGMs are entering the market, affordability can never come at the expense of quality and safety.
“Some CGM devices have not been extensively tested, especially on people living with diabetes who are insulin dependent, so it’s impossible to tell if these devices are truly effective,” said De Klerk.
Experts say South Africa should adopt stricter standards similar to those used internationally. Until then, patients are being forced to question the very tools meant to save their lives.
Medical technology has the power to improve lives but only when it’s safe, reliable and tested correctly. In the case of CGMs, accuracy is not just a technical detail, it is a life-saving requirement.
“As the global regulatory landscape evolves, tools like the checklist help ensure that people have access to the best available information, even in the absence of binding international standards,” Haldane said.
