In 2020 Theo proposed on Vourne's birthday after they had been dating for two years.
Though the couple had an intimate white wedding celebration in 2020, they said they postponed their big wedding celebration due to Covid-19 regulations.
The couple wed again at a romantic ceremony in September 2021 at a chapel in Ruimsig, surrounded by family and friends and they have a beautiful growing family.
The star-studded event at Shepstone Gardens saw some of SA's favourite celebrities, including one half of Mafikizolo, Nhlanhla Nciza, singer Leanne Kistan-Dlamini and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Brinnette Seopela, among the family members dressed in colourful attire.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Vourne gushed about how her husband is consistent in celebrating the milestones of their life in a big way and it is clear they plan to keep things that way.
“My husband always goes all the way for me and this time he pulled off a wonderful celebration for my teaching qualification. Everything about it was perfect, from the decorations to the cake,” Vourne said.
'I love you forever and a day' — Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourne celebrate their anniversary
Image: Instagram/ Vourne Kgosinkwe
Singer Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourne have marked a milestone in their relationship — their fifth wedding anniversary.
In celebration, the love birds took to Instagram to pen heartfelt messages to each other reflecting on five years of blissful marriage.
“Happy five years' anniversary to us, my love Vourne. I thank God for blessing me with a Proverbs 31 woman. I am truly blessed. May God bless us with many more years of love, good health, wealth and success. Makoti wa bakwena, Naledi ya rona. Mme Kgosinkwe,” Theo wrote.
“Today we celebrate five years of marriage! This year I wanted to celebrate in a different but special way. Though I had the most beautiful white wedding, I never had the chance to experience a traditional wedding, so I created this shoot to honour that side of my journey. Happy anniversary, my love Theo. Thank you for being my best friend, soul mate and safe place! I love you forever and a day,” Vourne wrote.
