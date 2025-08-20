She said people lack understanding of what to expect from journalling, which is a personal experience that creates a safe space for an individual to emotionally express and release their thoughts, feelings and experiences.
Journalling: the healing power of the pen
Self-development advocate and life coach Katleho Mallela says people overlook written expression
Image: 123RF/velesstudio
When faced with life's challenges, people often seek solace in different ways. While some turn to therapy or spiritual guidance, others find comfort in a simpler yet effective practice: journalling.
For those who prefer to express themselves on paper, journalling can be a potent tool for healing from trauma, tracking progress and celebrating successes.
What makes journalling a powerful outlet?
Self-development advocate and life coach Katleho Mallela said people overlook written expression. She said focus on the "why", such as why should I do it, why must I be consistent and what will it serve me, rather than the "how", such as how will it impact my mental health, healing trauma, and goals.
Image: supplied
She said people lack understanding of what to expect from journalling, which is a personal experience that creates a safe space for an individual to emotionally express and release their thoughts, feelings and experiences.
"Despite its benefits, many people dismiss journalling as a time-consuming activity, overlooking its power to enhance self-awareness. It offers a valuable opportunity for reflection and introspection, allowing you to identify patterns and habits that no longer serve you. Additionally, for those driven to achieve their goals, journalling provides a practical tool for tracking progress, setting deadlines and staying focused on what's needed to succeed," she said.
Mallela highlighted common resistances when it comes to journalling, such as consistency. People fear they might not be consistent in their writing, especially when life becomes hectic, particularly for men.
She said it's harder for men to sit with their feelings and emotions, much less write them down. The thought of writing anything concerning feelings is not easy for them, so they shy away from it. Women are more inclined to try journalling because talking about their feelings seems to come more easily to them than men.
Mallela said many people also fear judgment. They what people will do and say and how they will react if they read your journal.
"People fear their partners seeing their struggles. Will they be receptive to them once their nakedness is openly shared?"
Mallela said techniques people can use include digital, phone, diary and a journal app. The techniques are not only time-efficient but will allow people to express themselves comfortably.
