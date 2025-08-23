Ngcomo praised the Brut Rosé as “a bold and brilliant sushi companion. She described how its rich fruit profile naturally complemented the spicy and savoury elements of our sushi, while its effervescence and bright acidity cuts through deep-fried components, creating a perfectly balanced tasting experience.
Bonang’s recipe for magic: sushi, MCC and sisterhood
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A day filled with sushi, sparkle and soul — that’s how Bonang Matheba chose to celebrate Women’s Month.
The media personality and businesswoman hosted a BNG MCC & sushi pairing and cocktail tasting celebration at La Parada Waterfall, where every plate and pour was a love letter to women, flavour and South African luxury.
The afternoon unfolded like a perfectly balanced menu: glamorous yet grounded, indulgent yet inspiring.
Guests were welcomed with curated sushi platters and glasses of BNG brut rosé, each sip and bite designed to highlight the art of pairing Method Cap Classique with umami-rich food.
When asked which sushi she’d be, Bonang lit up with characteristic flair saying she would be a tuna hand roll.
“I would be a tuna hand roll because I need a lot of space. I’ve got a lot of personality and I’m stuffed with goodness. Wrapped with a little bit of seaweed because I’m dark and mysterious and cucumber because I’m fresh. A little bit of tuna because just anybody can enjoy and just a little bit of spicy mayo for that spice and an attitude and then caviar because I’m the queen, darling,” she said.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
La Parada’s head chef Sakihle Ngcomo and chef Brillant guided guests through a three-course sushi pairing that showcased both precision and passion.
The day started with a salmon California roll made from fresh salmon wrapped in seasoned rice and nori with creamy avocado.
“The brut balances acidity and its yeasty character with the richness of the salmon and the creaminess of the avocado,” said chef Brillant.
The House of BNG said this pairing created “a harmonious blend of ocean freshness and sparkling elegance.”
As guests were still savouring the tastes of the salmon roll waiters brought in the tuna crunch roll which was packed with a Panko-crusted tuna with cream cheese in a crispy deep-fried roll.
Once again the BNG Brut Rosé stole the show as the wine’s fuller body and vibrant fruit notes perfectly offset the indulgent fried elements, delivering a clean, refreshing finish cutting through the fried crunch while enhancing the cream cheese richness.
The last sushi which was part of the entrées was the calamari sushi which had grilled calamari layered with cream cheese and house tempura sauce.
The Brut Rosé’s bright berry fruitiness elevated the smokiness of the calamari, striking balance with the creamy textures. “Beautifully sophisticated,” was how the winemakers described it.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Ngcomo praised the Brut Rosé as “a bold and brilliant sushi companion. She described how its rich fruit profile naturally complemented the spicy and savoury elements of our sushi, while its effervescence and bright acidity cuts through deep-fried components, creating a perfectly balanced tasting experience.
According to the House of BNG, the pairing is more than indulgence, they described it as chemistry.
“The art of pairing sushi with sparkling wine isn’t just culinary coincidence — it’s pure science. Sushi delivers umami in spades: from the nori seaweed wrap and pristine seafood to soy sauce. MCC sparkling wines contain subtle umami compounds that, when combined, create an extraordinary synergy — an explosion of complementary flavours that elevates both elements,” they said in a media statement.
Guests were also treated to making their own debut of the BNG African Sunset cocktail and led by a mixologist.
The cocktail, which is now available at La Parada, had a fruity, refreshing and undeniably glamorous taste which would be the kind of drink designed to be sipped slowly, ideally as the golden hour paints the sky.
“Every bite and sip delivers happiness on a plate. Marrying the fragrant, fruitful bouquet of our vibrant BNG Brut Rosé with its distinctive red berry notes of strawberry and raspberry alongside expertly crafted sushi creates pure magic,” said Matheba.
For Matheba, the event wasn’t just about flavours it was about honouring women. Speaking to TimesLIVE, she said: “Women are literally the spine of the community. I am a product of being supported, mentored, guided by very strong women in my family in the entertainment industry and also in the liquor industry. I always say that I love holidays, months, birthdays, summits, pageants anything that celebrates women and gives us an opportunity to shine and put the spotlight on us.
“As a young Black South African woman who owns an alcohol brand I won’t say it’s easy, but I won’t say it’s very, very difficult. It’s not difficult because I’m really guided by strong women and mentors in the alcohol industry, mentors in the entertainment industry, and mentors in my family who have really helped me become the woman that I am. I’m a product of strong African women and I hope that I can be that for other girls in South Africa who watch me or are inspired,” she said.
Asked what she would tell her 13-year-old self she paused, smiled and spoke softly in Setswana: “Tswarela ngwanyana (Hold on young lady). It’s going to be very difficult. You’re gonna face one of your biggest battles, but the other side of that is big lessons and experiences. Otlo halalela. Etswa re fela yalo (You will shine, just keep on going).”
As the final glasses of rosé were raised, a saxophonist’s melody filled the evening air. The sun dipped behind the Waterfall skyline, casting a golden glow across the venue.
Guests laughed, clinked glasses and swayed to South African beats, a fitting close to a day that was equal parts flavour, empowerment, and joy.
