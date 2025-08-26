Nandi Nyembe's family ask for space after the death of the veteran actress

The family of Nandi Nyembe have asked for space and time after the death of the veteran actress.
Nandi, who died on August 24 at the age of 75, was known for her roles on Zone 14, Soul City, Adulting and Yizo Yizo, among others, and left a legacy of unforgettable performances.
While the entertainment industry mourns her death, her family are inconsolable.
“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages of condolences and support after the passing of our beloved mother, aunt and grandmother,” the family posted on Tuesday.
“We kindly request space as we finalise funeral arrangements and memorial service details.”
