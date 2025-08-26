Lifestyle Editors Choice

Nandi Nyembe's family ask for space after the death of the veteran actress

26 August 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Nandi Nyembe died on August 23.
Nandi Nyembe died on August 23.
Image: x

The family of Nandi Nyembe have asked for space and time after the death of the veteran actress. 

Nandi, who died on August 24 at the age of 75, was known for her roles on Zone 14, Soul City, Adulting and Yizo Yizo, among others, and left a legacy of unforgettable performances. 

While the entertainment industry mourns her death, her family are inconsolable. 

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages of condolences and support after the passing of our beloved mother, aunt and grandmother,” the family posted on Tuesday.

“We kindly request space as we finalise funeral arrangements and memorial service details.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees