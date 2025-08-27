The Mzantsi Jazz Awards is celebrating a musical trailblazer who transcended borders and barriers.
The awards, South Africa’s premier platform dedicated to celebrating jazz excellence, announced internationally revered guitarist, vocalist and composer Jonathan Butler as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The artist will be honoured during a celebratory gala at the ninth annual Mzantsi Jazz Awards on August 30 at the UJ Arts and Culture Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre Kingsway Campus in Johannesburg.
Dr Mongezi Makhalima, founder and chairperson of the awards, spoke about Butler’s selection: “Jonathan Butler embodies the soul of jazz and the spirit of SA. His music is a witness and a bridge connecting past struggles with present triumphs. Honouring him is more than a tribute, it’s a celebration of our collective story.”
The Mzantsi Jazz Awards have grown into a respected national institution, elevating artists who define and redefine South African jazz. The 2024 edition, hosted at the Soweto Theatre, paid homage to stalwarts Abigail Kubeka and contemporary talent Tutu Puoane.
Jonathan Butler set to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
Entertainment reporter
Image: Esa Alexander
The Mzantsi Jazz Awards is celebrating a musical trailblazer who transcended borders and barriers.
The awards, South Africa’s premier platform dedicated to celebrating jazz excellence, announced internationally revered guitarist, vocalist and composer Jonathan Butler as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The artist will be honoured during a celebratory gala at the ninth annual Mzantsi Jazz Awards on August 30 at the UJ Arts and Culture Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre Kingsway Campus in Johannesburg.
Dr Mongezi Makhalima, founder and chairperson of the awards, spoke about Butler’s selection: “Jonathan Butler embodies the soul of jazz and the spirit of SA. His music is a witness and a bridge connecting past struggles with present triumphs. Honouring him is more than a tribute, it’s a celebration of our collective story.”
The Mzantsi Jazz Awards have grown into a respected national institution, elevating artists who define and redefine South African jazz. The 2024 edition, hosted at the Soweto Theatre, paid homage to stalwarts Abigail Kubeka and contemporary talent Tutu Puoane.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos