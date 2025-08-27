A memorial service will be held at The Market Theatre in Newtown on Thursday.
Memorial and funeral service details for actress Nandi Nyembe
Journalist
Image: Gallo
Details for the memorial and funeral services for Nandi Nyembe have been announced.
The 75-year-old award-winning actress died on August 24.
A memorial service will be held at The Market Theatre in Newtown on Thursday.
She will be laid to rest on August 30 at a site yet to be confirmed.
Tributes to the late star continue to flood timelines as celebrities mourn her death and recall her unforgettable performances that captivated audiences.
“I’ll tell you what's more painful than death. It is dedicating your life to your work but when the final curtain call comes you have nothing to show for it. Creatives need to be treated better, especially actors. How long shall it be? Rest in peace Mama,” wrote singer Cici.
“Missing you already. Lala ngoxolo ma,” wrote actor Luthuli Dlamini.
Read other tributes below:
