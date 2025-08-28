Lifestyle Editors Choice

IN PICS | Family, friends and colleagues remember Nandi Nyembe

By TimesLIVE - 28 August 2025
Friends, family and colleagues remembered the life of actress Nandi Nyembe on Thursday.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The family, friends and colleagues of celebrated actress Nandi Nyembe gathered at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday to celebrate her life.

Nyembe died on Monday aged 75. She will be buried on Saturday.

Fellow actress Samkelo Ndlovu was in attendance.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A placard with a photo of the late Nandi Nyembe at her memorial service.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Actor Tshepo Maseko before entering The Market Theatre to celebrate the life of Nandi Nyembe.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Actress Charmaine Mtinta attended the memorial service of the late Nandi Nyembe.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

