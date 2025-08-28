The family, friends and colleagues of celebrated actress Nandi Nyembe gathered at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday to celebrate her life.
Nyembe died on Monday aged 75. She will be buried on Saturday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IN PICS | Family, friends and colleagues remember Nandi Nyembe
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The family, friends and colleagues of celebrated actress Nandi Nyembe gathered at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday to celebrate her life.
Nyembe died on Monday aged 75. She will be buried on Saturday.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos