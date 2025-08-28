Lifestyle

Nominations for ‘bigger and bolder’ South African Music Awards unveiled

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 28 August 2025
Eastern Cape singer Betusile Mcinga has been nominated for the Best Traditional Faith Music Album category.
Image: SUPPLIED

The South African Music Awards (Sama) organisers have unveiled the nominees for the 2025 edition, showcasing the country’s vibrant music talent across 25 categories.

However, the coveted Top Five categories will remain a secret until September, keeping the anticipation electric.

The 2025 Sama ceremony promises to be bigger and bolder than ever, with a hybrid format that blends the magic of a live, in-person event with the reach and dynamism of a virtual broadcast.

According to organisers, this format will expand the Sama experience, offering fans worldwide front-row access while preserving the intimacy and grandeur of the physical event.

“It’s a night where artistry, rhythm and reinvention converge in a bold reimagining of what an awards celebration can be,” the organisers said.

Sama spokesperson Unati Gwija said the nominations represented a symphony of South African sound, celebrating not only genres but the journeys behind them.

“We’re living through a golden era where boundaries blur and music reigns supreme,” Gwija said.

“The Samas have always stood for honouring excellence, and Sama31 is no different — it’s bigger, bolder and brimming with brilliance.”

The hybrid format will allow fans, creators and partners from around the world to join in real-time, without losing the intimacy and magic of being in the room.

“We’ll orchestrate a celebration of sound that echoes far beyond the stage,” Gwija said.

With powerhouse partners backing the Samas, including the Motsepe Foundation, department of sport, arts and culture, and the SABC as media partner, the awards remain the gold standard of South African music.

The ceremony will take place in November,  with the Samas set to celebrate the best of South African music, from amapiano trailblazers to jazz virtuosos, gospel powerhouses to hip-hop poets.

The nominees are:

Best African Adult Contemporary

Album Zamajobe — UMI

Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa

ZOÉ — Nomthandazo Ndu Shezi — Isibusiso Sami

Mthuthu — Indumiso YabeNguni

 

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Just 6 — uKhisimuzi: An African Christmas

Melanie Scholtz — Seven

Tony Drake — Room For Everyone

Nue Sam — Nonyezi

The Morning After — Look At You Now

 

Best Afro Pop Album

Nomfundo Moh_Music — Twenty Four

Malik — Malik

Sjava_ATM — Isibuko (Deluxe)

Sjava_ATM — Inkanyezi (Live)

Dalom Kids — Collaborations With Friends

 

Best Alternative Album

Yoav & Jabulile Majola — Unyazi

Zádok — Perspective: Black

Francis Soal — Hindsight 2020

Th&o. — Emilotheni

Spoegwolf — Berge

 

Best Amapiano Album

Vigro Deep — Your Piano Is Not My Piano

Kelvin Momo — Sewe

Kelvin Momo — Ntsako

Mellow & Sleazy — Midnight in Sunnyside 3

Zee Nxumalo — Inja Ye Game

 

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

John Lundun — In The Morning

Christopher Vale, Eugene Joubert & Franco Prinsloo — By Alle Skone Dinge

Derek Gripper — Ballaké Sissoko & Derek Gripper

Franco Prinsloo & Vox Chamber Choir — A Season in Paradise

Pascal Righini — Awake for 22 Hours

 

Best Collaboration

Kelvin Momo & Thatohatsi

Kelvin — Waze Wamuhle

Black Motion & Thabo Roy Mabogwane — Takala

Kususa & Joshua Sihle Sokweba — Ematshwaleni

Matt Davies & Matthew Kyle Davies — Stay With Me

Mas Musiq, Lawd Weez & DJ Maphorisa ft TO Starquality — Mas Musiq

 

Best Dance Album

Black Motion — The Cradle Of Art

Dlala Thukzin — FINALLY FAMOUS TOO

MÖRDA — Cr4zy!!..Shimza — Dreaming

Caiiro — Caiiro

 

Best Engineered Album

Black Motion — The Cradle of Art

Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa

Sjava — Isibuko (Deluxe)

Keenan Meyer — Reawakening

Jeremy Loops — Feathers & Stone

 

Best Gqom Album

Mr Thela — Tronics Land 3

DJ Lag — The Rebellion

Goldmax — Play At Your Own Risk

DJ Sandiso — NANDE 3.0

Lelowhatsgood — Next Level

 

Best Hip Hop Album:

Blxckie — See U Soon Delux

Tony Dayimane — Red October: Induction

Loatinover Pounds — Pray 4 Pitori

Sizwe Alakine — Audio 2D; Dear Darkie

25K — Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilog

 

Best Jazz Album

Nduduzo Makhathini — uNomkhubulwane

Nick Ford — Terra SolusNomfundo Xaluva — Ndilapha

Peter Auret — Hope Dies LastNcesh Nonxishi — Apho Kungenje

 

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Jabu Hlongwane — Crosspower Experience 4

Takie Ndou — The Glory

SbuNoah — Heavenly Psalms Level 2

Nontokozo Mkhize — LindweMangaliso — Living WordFaith sounds renewed

 

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Kago Molefe — Re Kgoletsa Magodimong

JTG Gospel Choir — Morena Re Ya Leboga

Thapelo Mosia — Busa Jeso

Zanele J. Naledi — Ikutana

Brown Mosiapoa — Nkapese Ka Maatla

 

Best Contemporary Music Album

Pietman Geldenhuys — Vaalsand

Ampie - No One's LandSpitting wolf — Final destination

Neil Sandilands — Land & Sand

Majo Rademeyer — Frames

 

Best Maskandi Album

Umafikizolo — Ngathi Nguye

Phuzekhemisi — iPolitiki

Khuzani — Angidlali Nezingane

Ntencane — Alingeni

Imithente — Amathambo Kagogo

 

Best Produced Music Video

Soa Mattrix — Umbuzo

Mthandeni SK ft. MaWhoo — Gucci (Official Music Video)

TitoM & Yuppe — Tshwala Bam (Remix)

Blxckie — South

Shekhinah ft. Moliy — Risk

 

Best R&B/Soul Album

Mikhalé Jones — Too Many

Promises Elaine — Stone Cold Heart

Filah Lah Lah — On Air

Clxrity — It’s Clear To See

The Big Hash — Heartbreak Hotel (Deluxe)

 

Best Reggae Album

Black Dillinger — The Legacy

Don Dada — The Heart & The Mind

Dimahr — Flaws in Frame

LUWE DA LION — After All

Botanist Mr Lamington — Area Code

 

Best Rock Album

Bloumoord — VIR MEKAAR

MaxX & Love — These Blues Might Get You Too

Prime Circle — The World We Know

The Man Motels — Old Wounds

The Morning After — Look At You Now

 

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Betusile Mcinga — Uyingqaba Yam (Jehovah Nissi)

Tebogo David Maponya — The Journey (Part 1)

Malusi Mbokazi — The Full Circle Revival

Rofhiwa Manyaga — Rofhiwa Dzina

Ayanda Ntanzi — According to Grace, A One Man Show

 

Remix of the Year

TitoM — Tshwala Bam

Woodblock DJs — Skuta Baba

Jnr SA — Mngani

Tycoon — Iza Mawala

Mpho.Wav — Hlala

 

Best Traditional Music Album

Keitumetse Mangate — O MoleleMma

Ausi Lekoma — Mmakgodu

Makhadzi — Miracle Child (Deluxe)

Sabu Jiyana — Kwanomthandazo

Pleasure Tsa Manyalo — Bakokota (EP)

 

Rest of Africa Award

Ayra Starr — The Year I Turned 21

Bensoul — The Party & After Party

Wizkid — MorayoTems — Born In The Wild

Fireboy DML — Adedamola

 

Daily Dispatch

 

