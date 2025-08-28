Nominations for ‘bigger and bolder’ South African Music Awards unveiled

The South African Music Awards (Sama) organisers have unveiled the nominees for the 2025 edition, showcasing the country’s vibrant music talent across 25 categories.
However, the coveted Top Five categories will remain a secret until September, keeping the anticipation electric.
The 2025 Sama ceremony promises to be bigger and bolder than ever, with a hybrid format that blends the magic of a live, in-person event with the reach and dynamism of a virtual broadcast.
According to organisers, this format will expand the Sama experience, offering fans worldwide front-row access while preserving the intimacy and grandeur of the physical event.
“It’s a night where artistry, rhythm and reinvention converge in a bold reimagining of what an awards celebration can be,” the organisers said.
Sama spokesperson Unati Gwija said the nominations represented a symphony of South African sound, celebrating not only genres but the journeys behind them.
“We’re living through a golden era where boundaries blur and music reigns supreme,” Gwija said.
“The Samas have always stood for honouring excellence, and Sama31 is no different — it’s bigger, bolder and brimming with brilliance.”
The hybrid format will allow fans, creators and partners from around the world to join in real-time, without losing the intimacy and magic of being in the room.
“We’ll orchestrate a celebration of sound that echoes far beyond the stage,” Gwija said.
With powerhouse partners backing the Samas, including the Motsepe Foundation, department of sport, arts and culture, and the SABC as media partner, the awards remain the gold standard of South African music.
The ceremony will take place in November, with the Samas set to celebrate the best of South African music, from amapiano trailblazers to jazz virtuosos, gospel powerhouses to hip-hop poets.
The nominees are:
Best African Adult Contemporary
Album Zamajobe — UMI
Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa
ZOÉ — Nomthandazo Ndu Shezi — Isibusiso Sami
Mthuthu — Indumiso YabeNguni
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Just 6 — uKhisimuzi: An African Christmas
Melanie Scholtz — Seven
Tony Drake — Room For Everyone
Nue Sam — Nonyezi
The Morning After — Look At You Now
Best Afro Pop Album
Nomfundo Moh_Music — Twenty Four
Malik — Malik
Sjava_ATM — Isibuko (Deluxe)
Sjava_ATM — Inkanyezi (Live)
Dalom Kids — Collaborations With Friends
Best Alternative Album
Yoav & Jabulile Majola — Unyazi
Zádok — Perspective: Black
Francis Soal — Hindsight 2020
Th&o. — Emilotheni
Spoegwolf — Berge
Best Amapiano Album
Vigro Deep — Your Piano Is Not My Piano
Kelvin Momo — Sewe
Kelvin Momo — Ntsako
Mellow & Sleazy — Midnight in Sunnyside 3
Zee Nxumalo — Inja Ye Game
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
John Lundun — In The Morning
Christopher Vale, Eugene Joubert & Franco Prinsloo — By Alle Skone Dinge
Derek Gripper — Ballaké Sissoko & Derek Gripper
Franco Prinsloo & Vox Chamber Choir — A Season in Paradise
Pascal Righini — Awake for 22 Hours
Best Collaboration
Kelvin Momo & Thatohatsi
Kelvin — Waze Wamuhle
Black Motion & Thabo Roy Mabogwane — Takala
Kususa & Joshua Sihle Sokweba — Ematshwaleni
Matt Davies & Matthew Kyle Davies — Stay With Me
Mas Musiq, Lawd Weez & DJ Maphorisa ft TO Starquality — Mas Musiq
Best Dance Album
Black Motion — The Cradle Of Art
Dlala Thukzin — FINALLY FAMOUS TOO
MÖRDA — Cr4zy!!..Shimza — Dreaming
Caiiro — Caiiro
Best Engineered Album
Black Motion — The Cradle of Art
Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa
Sjava — Isibuko (Deluxe)
Keenan Meyer — Reawakening
Jeremy Loops — Feathers & Stone
Best Gqom Album
Mr Thela — Tronics Land 3
DJ Lag — The Rebellion
Goldmax — Play At Your Own Risk
DJ Sandiso — NANDE 3.0
Lelowhatsgood — Next Level
Best Hip Hop Album:
Blxckie — See U Soon Delux
Tony Dayimane — Red October: Induction
Loatinover Pounds — Pray 4 Pitori
Sizwe Alakine — Audio 2D; Dear Darkie
25K — Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilog
Best Jazz Album
Nduduzo Makhathini — uNomkhubulwane
Nick Ford — Terra SolusNomfundo Xaluva — Ndilapha
Peter Auret — Hope Dies LastNcesh Nonxishi — Apho Kungenje
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
Jabu Hlongwane — Crosspower Experience 4
Takie Ndou — The Glory
SbuNoah — Heavenly Psalms Level 2
Nontokozo Mkhize — LindweMangaliso — Living WordFaith sounds renewed
Best African Indigenous Faith Album
Kago Molefe — Re Kgoletsa Magodimong
JTG Gospel Choir — Morena Re Ya Leboga
Thapelo Mosia — Busa Jeso
Zanele J. Naledi — Ikutana
Brown Mosiapoa — Nkapese Ka Maatla
Best Jazz Album
Nduduzo Makhathini — uNomkhubulwane
Nick Ford — Terra Solus Nomfundo Xaluva — Ndilapha
Peter Auret — Hope Dies Last
Ncesh Nonxishi — Apho Kungenje
Best Contemporary Music Album
Pietman Geldenhuys — Vaalsand
Ampie - No One's LandSpitting wolf — Final destination
Neil Sandilands — Land & Sand
Majo Rademeyer — Frames
Best Maskandi Album
Umafikizolo — Ngathi Nguye
Phuzekhemisi — iPolitiki
Khuzani — Angidlali Nezingane
Ntencane — Alingeni
Imithente — Amathambo Kagogo
Best Produced Music Video
Soa Mattrix — Umbuzo
Mthandeni SK ft. MaWhoo — Gucci (Official Music Video)
TitoM & Yuppe — Tshwala Bam (Remix)
Blxckie — South
Shekhinah ft. Moliy — Risk
Best R&B/Soul Album
Mikhalé Jones — Too Many
Promises Elaine — Stone Cold Heart
Filah Lah Lah — On Air
Clxrity — It’s Clear To See
The Big Hash — Heartbreak Hotel (Deluxe)
Best Reggae Album
Black Dillinger — The Legacy
Don Dada — The Heart & The Mind
Dimahr — Flaws in Frame
LUWE DA LION — After All
Botanist Mr Lamington — Area Code
Best Rock Album
Bloumoord — VIR MEKAAR
MaxX & Love — These Blues Might Get You Too
Prime Circle — The World We Know
The Man Motels — Old Wounds
The Morning After — Look At You Now
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
Betusile Mcinga — Uyingqaba Yam (Jehovah Nissi)
Tebogo David Maponya — The Journey (Part 1)
Malusi Mbokazi — The Full Circle Revival
Rofhiwa Manyaga — Rofhiwa Dzina
Ayanda Ntanzi — According to Grace, A One Man Show
Remix of the Year
TitoM — Tshwala Bam
Woodblock DJs — Skuta Baba
Jnr SA — Mngani
Tycoon — Iza Mawala
Mpho.Wav — Hlala
Best Traditional Music Album
Keitumetse Mangate — O MoleleMma
Ausi Lekoma — Mmakgodu
Makhadzi — Miracle Child (Deluxe)
Sabu Jiyana — Kwanomthandazo
Pleasure Tsa Manyalo — Bakokota (EP)
Rest of Africa Award
Ayra Starr — The Year I Turned 21
Bensoul — The Party & After Party
Wizkid — MorayoTems — Born In The Wild
Fireboy DML — Adedamola
