Five illegal things that could get you into trouble

As we go about our daily lives it's easy to unintentionally stray into grey areas where we could fall foul of the law. Many people aren't aware that simple actions such as urinating in public or collecting sand from the beach can have serious repercussions.
Being aware of and understanding these lesser-known regulations can help you stay on the right side of the law.
Five illegal things you might now know about that could get you into trouble:
1. Keeping a tortoise as a pet
In South Africa tortoise lovers need to be aware of an important regulation: to keep a tortoise as a pet you need a permit from the nature conservation authorities. This might seem an extra hurdle, but it's in the best interests of the animals to ensure they stay healthy and happy.
According to the National Council of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, keeping tortoises without a permit isn't just against the law — it can also harm the tortoise. Without proper care and conditions tortoises might not be able to behave naturally, making them stressed and unhappy. They might also become more prone to injuries and diseases if they don't have the right food or habitat.
2. Witchcraft is legal but accusations are not
The Witchcraft Suppression Act doesn't prohibit the practising of witchcraft, but rather protects people from being falsely accused of witchcraft or harmed by claims of magical powers.
This law is still in effect, so it's essential to be mindful of your words and actions. For example, it's not advisable to jokingly threaten someone, even your boss, with muti (traditional medicine) or any form of magic. Let's respect the law and others.
3. Waiting for commuters on and across the road of someone's property
The use of private residential property as a pickup or drop-off point for public transport or commuters is against the law. According to Wilfred Kgasago, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality this is stated in the Bylaws and Road Transportation Act.
The law is to protect residents' rights and ensure public transport operators respect private property. If you notice public transport vehicles using residential areas as waiting points you can report it to your municipal precinct and a fine will be issued to the offending party. This helps maintain a safe and respectful community.
4. Driving naked
Ever wondered if it's OK to drive without a shirt in South Africa? Though there is no specific law that prohibits it, several important considerations should be kept in mind.
South African laws emphasise the importance of public decency in the Sexual Offences Act and prohibit behaviour that could be considered indecent or offensive. This means that while driving without a shirt might not be explicitly illegal, it's important to be mindful of your surroundings and maintain a level of decency.
5. No public displays of affection for under 16s
The Sexual Offences Act includes a clause that prohibits children and teens up to the age of 16 from displaying public affection, such as kissing or touching. This law aims to protect young people from potential harm and ensure their safety.
However, when the law was introduced, thousands of South African teens protested, sharing photos of themselves showing affection online. This reaction highlights the importance of considering the perspectives and feelings of young people when creating laws that affect their lives.
