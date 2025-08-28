Award-winning singer Lira has opened up about how surviving a stroke shifted her perspective on life, teaching her to appreciate even the smallest milestones — such as simply being able to speak.
In a heartfelt reflection, the songstress revealed how the road to recovery forced her to slow down and savour her progress, no matter how small.
“I had to relearn speaking as a little child. I had to learn the alphabet, I had to learn how to put simple words together, like 'cat, hello, apple', and put those words together to form a sentence,” she shared. “It was a very slow process, but every time I made progress, I celebrated.”
The singer says what many take for granted like speech became a personal triumph she now treasures deeply.
“Slowing down made me appreciate the progress I was making. It filled me with gratitude, it filled me with joy, I was excited to see my progress.”
After months of rehabilitation and emotional growth, Lira is back on stage and ready to take things to the next level. She’s gearing up to perform at the Business Premium Jazz Festival at Carnival City, Ekurhuleni, on September 24, sharing the stage with musical powerhouses Thandiswa Mazwai and Amanda Black.
“All of us, we're going to give our fans the show they've never experienced before ... I can't wait,” she said.
Lira on life after stroke: I now celebrate the smallest things in life
Recovery forced her to slow down and savour her progress
Entertainment
Image: Facebook
Award-winning singer Lira has opened up about how surviving a stroke shifted her perspective on life, teaching her to appreciate even the smallest milestones — such as simply being able to speak.
In a heartfelt reflection, the songstress revealed how the road to recovery forced her to slow down and savour her progress, no matter how small.
“I had to relearn speaking as a little child. I had to learn the alphabet, I had to learn how to put simple words together, like 'cat, hello, apple', and put those words together to form a sentence,” she shared. “It was a very slow process, but every time I made progress, I celebrated.”
The singer says what many take for granted like speech became a personal triumph she now treasures deeply.
“Slowing down made me appreciate the progress I was making. It filled me with gratitude, it filled me with joy, I was excited to see my progress.”
After months of rehabilitation and emotional growth, Lira is back on stage and ready to take things to the next level. She’s gearing up to perform at the Business Premium Jazz Festival at Carnival City, Ekurhuleni, on September 24, sharing the stage with musical powerhouses Thandiswa Mazwai and Amanda Black.
“All of us, we're going to give our fans the show they've never experienced before ... I can't wait,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos