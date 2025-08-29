Metro FM’s Tbo Touch relocates to Australia full-time ‘to elevate myself for the next generation’

Media mogul and Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch has officially made Australia his new home, revealing he has relocated full-time and is embracing a more opulent lifestyle Down Under.
During a recent sit-down with DJ Warras and DJ PH on The Shady PHodcast, Tbo Touch opened up about his decision to make the big move, sharing that he's living the good life.
“I'm living in the most affluent part of Australia,” he said.
“Before the move, people were advising us, ‘You should stay here, it's safe, it's affordable’, but I'm like, ‘When I wake up to have breakfast down the road, what are the chances of me meeting somebody who's instrumental to propel me to my next bigger deal?’”
Known for his bold opinions and entrepreneurial flair, Touch said the relocation wasn’t only about lifestyle, but about upgrading the quality of his daily interactions and environment.
“What quality of conversations am I having in this district? What are you guys complaining about? I don't want to go to a place where there are service delivery issues. I didn’t sign up for that.”
The Sharpeville-born personality reflected on his journey, highlighting the challenges he’s faced as a black man carving out global success.
“My life, all of me, I am a bundle. If I was to write a formula, I am adding all variables that are difficult to create harmony. The configuration is close to impossible,” he said.
“But because of who I inherently am, I have to understand I'm from Sharpeville. I'm black. I am male. Everything about me works against me to afford me an address on Wall Street. Everything about me works against me to have a hangar with Touch Airways parked in there. Since we come from that, we’ve got nothing to lose. Let’s go all in.”
Despite his new base in Australia, Tbo Touch remains committed to his projects in Mzansi. He is gearing up for the 2025 edition of The Replenishment concert, set to take place on September 27 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
The gospel event will feature an all-star line-up including Grammy award-winning artist Hezekiah Walker, Dumi Mkokstad, Xolly Mncwango, Rev Benjamin Dube, Sbu Noah, Jumbo, Keke and Thinah Zungu.
Metro FM’s Tbo Touch relocates to Australia full-time ‘to elevate myself for the next generation’
Entertainment reporter
Image: X
