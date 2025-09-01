MultiChoice has reportedly lifted the ban on Leon Schuster's older films on DStv and Showmax, five years after their removal.
In 2020, the streaming service removed Schuster's films, including Mama Jack, Mr. Bones, and You Must Be Joking from its platforms due to alleged racial sensitivity issues.
Rapport reported the decision to reinstate the films comes as MultiChoice Afrikaans channel KykNet is working on a documentary about him. While Schuster's fans celebrate his return to the small screen, concerns have been raised about promoting alleged racism.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Schuster said he was upset by the decision to have his films removed.
“I am a bit heartbroken, but I won’t lie down,” he said. “I will keep making movies. We will find another team, and we will come up with another script to shoot something different.”
POLL | Are you happy about MultiChoice's decision to lift ban on Leon Schuster films?
Image: Supplied
